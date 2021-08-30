Throughout the years, Jordan Brand has released new Air Jordan styles in conjunction with Singles’ Day, and it appears that 2021 will be no different.

Shown here is a new Air Jordan 13 Low courtesy of @zSneakerheadz on Instagram that’s expected to be released coinciding with the Chinese holiday Singles’ Day, which is observed annually on Nov. 11 to celebrate those without significant others. The shoe features black leather and suede upper that’s contrasted with light green overlay panels embroidered with a geometric pattern on the sides.

This also isn’t the first time that Jordan Brand used the Jordan 13 to celebrate Singles’ Day. In 2016, the brand dropped a two-shoe “What Is Love?” pack with a red-based colorway for adults and a teal pair in grade school sizing.

As of now, the official release info for this Air Jordan 13 Low hasn’t been confirmed by Jordan Brand but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Air Jordan 13 Low “Singles Day’

Release Date: 11/11/21

Color: Barely Green/Black

Style #: N/A

Price: $200

Image via zsneakerheadz