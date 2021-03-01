Originally released in 1996, the “Taxi” Air Jordan 12 has been re-released and reimagined several times over throughout the years. This coming holiday season, Jordan Brand appears to have another variation of the classic lined up for retail.

Mocked up by ZSneakerheadz, the forthcoming retro inherits most of the familiar “Taxi” details, including a white leather upper, contrasting black mudguard and gold hardware. However, this version is said to feature suede on the mudguard in place of the usual tumbled leather. The ‘JUMPMAN’ tab also appears in gold.

This take on the “Taxi” 12 is expected to arrive on Oct. 9 for $190. Keep it locked for a first look in the coming months.

Air Jordan 12 Retro

Release Date: 10/09/21

Color: White/Black-Metallic Gold

Style #: CT8013-170

Price: $190