Although Jordan Brand has already unveiled many Air Jordans it plans on releasing this summer, there are a few pairs that were left out of the initial preview.

According to @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 12 “Utility” pictured here will be joining the lineup. The account also provided a first look at the forthcoming release, which showcases a predominantly black color scheme with full-grain leather serving as the base of the upper and suede working its way onto the infrared-accented mudguard. Breaking up the look is the grey speckled outsole underneath.

As of now, this “Utility” Air Jordan 12 is currently rumored to release on Aug. 28 at select Jordan Brand retailers for $190, but the official details have yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand.

Air Jordan 12 Retro “Utility”

Release Date: 08/28/21

Color: Black/Black/Bright Crimson/White

Style #: DC1062-006

Price: $190

Image via zsneakerheadz

Image via zsneakerheadz

Image via zsneakerheadz