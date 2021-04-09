Following the release of the "Reverse Flu Game" Air Jordan 12 colorway from Holiday 2020 is a new "Twist" colorway expected this summer.

According to @Soleheatonfeet, the "Twist" Air Jordan 12's arrival slated for July. Images of the upcoming pair have yet to surface but it's expected to don the standard white, university red, and black color scheme reminiscent of the Chicago Bulls' team hues. A mock-up photo shared by @zSneakerheadz shows that the pair will feature a predominantly white base while red hits appear on the sock liner and the mudguard along with a black pull tab at the heel.

The Air Jordan 12 "Twist" is expected to arrive on July 31 for a retail price of $190, although it's yet to be officially confirmed by the brand.

UPDATE (04/09): Thanks to @Sneakerjamz_new, here’s a first look at the “Twist” Air Jordan 12. As of now, the new colorway is scheduled to release at select Jordan Brand retailers starting on July 31 for $190.

Air Jordan 12 Retro "Twist"

Release Date: 07/31/21

Color: White/University Red/Black

Style #: CT8013-106

Price: $190