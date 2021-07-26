The Air Jordan 12 has always handled the heat. Worn while Michael Jordan overcame a 103-degree fever in his immortal “Flu Game” performance, the Tinker Hatfield classic has been tested in all temperatures. It’s also been tested in all eras.

Since debuting in the 1996-97 season, the Air Jordan 12 Retro has evolved from on-court original to flashy favorite, particularly when madeover for warm-weather wear. This summer is no different as the Air Jordan 12 Retro “Twist” just dropped. Inspired the new release, we’ve rounded up the best Air Jordan 12s to add to your summer rotation that you can pick up now on GOAT.