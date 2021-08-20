The expanding lineup of women’s exclusive Air Jordan 11s will grow this holiday season, when the “Animal Instinct” variation makes its retail debut.

Beginning with a black suede base, the shoe is highlighted by a white and black faux fur animal print overlay. The Jumpman logo is blacked out, but hits of red provide a little pop on the heel and ‘23’ numbering on the heel. A white midsole and smoky translucent sole help wrap things up below.

In addition to women’s, the “Animal Instinct” Jordan 11 will release in preschool and toddler sizing on Nov. 26 (Black Friday) according to zSneakerheadz.

Air Jordan 11 Retro WMNS “Animal Instinct”

Release Date: 11/26/21

Color: Black/Red-Sail-White

Style #: AR0715-010

Price: $225

Image via sneakerbardetroit