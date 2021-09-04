With the "Cool Grey" colorway already expected to return next year, another classic Air Jordan 11 style could be returning to sneaker shelves in the 2021 fall season.

According to leaked info from Soleheatonfeet, zSneakerheadz, and DJ Folk, the Air Jordan 11 Low IE in the black, dark grey and true red color scheme from 1996 is releasing in September 2021. Product images of the pair have yet to surface, but the accounts revealed that it's expected to stay true to the original form even though it has an updated "Black/White/True Red" color code. The shoe is expected to feature an all-black upper comprised of leather, suede overlays and a red sock liner. The look is completed with a white midsole and a smoky translucent outsole.

As of now, this "Bred" iteration of the Air Jordan 11 Retro Low is scheduled to release on Sept. 18, 2021. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for new developments as they become available.

UPDATE (09/04): Official Nike product images have surfaced of the OG-styled “Bred” Air Jordan 11 Low IE. Per @zSneakerheadz, the style will release on Sept. 17 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $175.

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low IE "Bred"

Release Date: 09/17/2021

Color: Black/White/True Red

Style #: 919712-023

Price: $175

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike