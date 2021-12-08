It looks like the “Cool Grey” makeup isn’t the only Air Jordan 11 style releasing this holiday season. There’s also a new colorway of the Air Jordan 11 Adapt that’s expected to hit shelves soon.

Moments ago, official Nike product images of the “University Blue” Air Jordan 11 Adapt were shared by @zSneakerheadz on Instagram and Sneaker News. As the name of the model suggests, this latest variation of Michael Jordan’s championship shoe has been upgraded with Nike’s Adapt technology that was introduced in the 2016 version of the Nike MAG. The upper features a grid-like white and blue mesh upper combined with a suede mudguard that takes the place of the traditional patent leather build. The midsole is equipped with the Nike Adapt buttons that work with the motorized lacing system as well as changing the button’s lights.

Despite the official imagery surfacing, release details for this “University Blue” Air Jordan 11 Adapt haven’t been announced by Jordan Brand, but check back soon to Sole Collector for official updates.