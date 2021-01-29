Prior to Super Bowl Sunday and the release of the "Super Bowl" Air Jordan 12 Low, Jordan Brand is lacing players up with a new Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT made specifically for the 2021 Pro Bowl.

Today, New Orleans Saints defensive end and Jordan Brand-sponsored athlete Cameron Jordan took to social media to share a first look at the Pro Bowl-themed Jordan 1. The pair features a mismatched color scheme with the left pair donning blue accents representing the National Football Conference (NFC) and the right shoe sporting red hits as a nod to the American Football Conference (AFC). Tying this shoe back to the NFL All-Star Game is the patch on the heel.

As of now, Jordan Brand has yet to confirm whether this "Pro Bowl" Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT will be releasing or will remain exclusive to the players participating in this year's Pro Bowl festivities. Grab a closer look below and stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.