After releasing the “Neutral Grey” Jordan 1 High last month, Jordan Brand will soon reissue the classic color scheme again but this time as a low.

Official product images of the Air Jordan 1 Low “Neutral Grey” surfaced this week, revealing that the latest retro of the shoe does slightly differ from the original ‘85 release. The grey overlays on both the Swoosh branding and heel tab feature a soft suede material this time around instead of leather used on the OG. The shoe boasts a white-based color scheme including on the leather upper, matching midsoles, and grey outsoles underneath.

As of now, this OG-styled “Neutral Grey” Air Jordan 1 Low is slated to drop on June 24 at Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers according to zSneakerheadz but an official release date has yet to be confirmed by the brand.

Image via Nike

