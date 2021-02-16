One of the more anticipated sneaker releases of this week is the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 High “Silver Toe,” and in order to ensure that pairs are going female sneaker fans, Sneakersnstuff is switching things up for its launch.

For the first time in the Sweden-born retailer’s history, it will be making this sneaker drop exclusive to women during the initial hours of this Friday’s scheduled launch. In addition, a female DJ will be playing a set in-store during the hours of 12-4 p.m. while pre-packaged donuts will also be provided to fans coming to purchase their pairs.

For fans who won’t be able to make it out to Sneakersnstuff, the women’s exclusive “Silver Toe” Air Jordan 1 High is also releasing on SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers this Friday. The shoe will come with a $170 price tag.

Image via Nike

