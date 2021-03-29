Following the release of the "Bio Hack" Air Jordan 1s in September, it appears that the Nike Dunk High could serve as inspiration for an upcoming release of the popular Air Jordan retro model.

@zSneakerheadz shared a mock-up photo of the Air Jordan 1 High "Pollen" wearing a yellow and black color blocking reminiscent of the classic "Iowa" Dunk High, which is re-releasing this week. The pair sports a black leather upper with yellow overlays, and a new tongue tag that was featured on the aforementioned "Bio Hack" iteration. The look is completed with a white midsole and a yellow outsole.

According to the leak accounts @soleheatonfeet and @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 1 High "Pollen" is slated to release on Aug. 21, 2021, but an official release date has not been confirmed by Jordan Brand. Stay tuned to Sole Collector future developments in the months ahead.

UPDATE (03/29): Thanks to @Koala_hsh on Instagram, here’s a first look at the “Pollen” Air Jordan 1 High currently slated to drop on Aug. 21, for $170.

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Pollen"

Release Date: 08/21/21

Color: Pollen/Black/White

Style #: 555088-701

Price: $170