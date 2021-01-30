Jordan Brand will continue to introduce new Air Jordan 1 colorways this year, including this latest style set to hit shelves soon.

Thanks to @Hanzuying is a detailed look at the "Patina" Jordan 1 High iteration reportedly arriving in March. The shoe wears a color scheme similar to the upcoming "Shadow 2.0" colorway featuring grey suede overlays toward the heel counter but the shoe's standout detail are the panels at the forefoot and the Swoosh branding that appear to have undergone a bleach treatment. Adding to the look is a teal-colored Nike Air tongue tag identical to 2020's "Bio Hack" release.

As of now, Jordan Brand has yet to confirm the release date for this "Patina" Air Jordan 1 High but it's pegged for a March 2021 launch. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Patina"

Release Date: March 2021

Color: Black/Light Army-Sail-Fresh Mint

Style #: 555088-033

Price: $170

Image via Hanzuying

