Looking ahead to what Jordan Brand may have in store for next year, another new Air Jordan 1 High colorway will reportedly be part of the lineup.

Thanks to soleheatonfeet, we're learning that a "Hyper Royal/Light Smoke Grey-White" is hitting shelves Spring 2021. A mock-up photo provided by zSneakerheadz shows that it will feature a grey-based upper that's paired with royal blue overlays, which sits atop a white midsole and grey outsole.

As of now, this Air Jordan 1 High release has not been confirmed by Jordan Brand, but it's expected to arrive sometime in Spring 2021 for a retail price of $170. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates in the coming months.

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Hyper Royal"

Release Date: 04/17/21

Color: Hyper Royal/Light Smoke Grey-White

Style #: 555088-402

Price: $170

UPDATE (04/03): Nike confirms that the “Hyper Royal” Air Jordan 1 High will be released on April 17 via SNKRS and at select retailers for $170. Grab a detailed look below.

