Jordan Brand will continue to look to the past for inspiration on new releases, this time bringing the popular “Bordeaux” color scheme from the Air Jordan 7 to the Air Jordan 1.

According to leaker account Soleheatonfeet, a “Bordeaux” Air Jordan 1 High will hit shelves in Fall 2021. Unlike the forthcoming “Bordeaux” Air Jordan 6 referencing the iconic Air Jordan 7 style, a mock-up photo shared by zSneakerheadz suggests that the Jordan 1 will feature a “Chicago”-esque color blocking but replacing the red overlays with burgundy while a metallic silver Swoosh appears on the sides.

As of now, a release date for this “Bordeaux” Air Jordan 1 High has not been established by the brand, but the shoe is slated to rumored sometime in Fall 2021.

UPDATE (06/22): With a release date still unknown, here’s a first look at the “Bordeaux” Air Jordan 1 High courtesy of @Fxxkvlogvi.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Bordeaux”

Release Date: Fall 2021

Color: Bordeaux/White/Metallic Silver

Style #: 555088-611

Image via Fxxkvlogvi

Image via Fxxkvlogvi

Image via Fxxkvlogvi

Image via Fxxkvlogvi