The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Xing Qi,” one of the most limited Air Jordan 1 styles that have ever been released, is rumored to be returning in 2022.

Thanks to @Fxxkvlogvi on Instagram, we have a first look at the Air Jordan 1 Mid “XQ” reportedly hitting shelves next year. Only 240 pairs of this style were available when it originally launched in ‘07 and if the pair was difficult enough to acquire, it was released exclusively at the Jordan Brand flagship store in Shanghai. A high-top version of the shoe was also released in ‘13, which also dropped in limited quantities at select Jordan Brand retailers in China.

Despite the first look that surfaced this week, official release details for the “XQ” Air Jordan 1 Mid have yet to be revealed by Jordan Brand but keep it locked to Sole Collector for new developments in the months ahead.

Image via Fxxkvlogvi

