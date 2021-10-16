The Air Jordan 1 Mid will once again be a part of Nike and Jordan Brand’s Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) lineup.

Pictured here is the “Siempre Familia” Air Jordan 1 Mid, which the Swoosh has confirmed will release this month. According to Nike, the Mexican holiday is represented on the shoe with the use of various animal-inspired graphics and prints inspired by the creatures that usher those into the afterlife. The upper dons a predominantly black color scheme combined with an updated Swoosh logo and the Jordan Wings branding on the lateral side. Adding to the design is a red toe box combined with a sail midsole and red outsole.

Readers will be able to pick up the “Siempre Familia” Air Jordan 1 Mid on Oct. 29 at Nike.com for $150. Grab an official look below.

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Siempre Familia”

Release Date: 10/29/21

Color: Black/Sail/Roma Green/Chile Red

Style #: DN4904-001

Price: $150

Image via Nike

