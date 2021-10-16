Not only is the “Bred” Air Jordan 1 coming back this year in a full patent leather build, but there’s another alteration of the shoe dropping soon for female sneaker fans.

Images of the women’s exclusive “Bred” Air Jordan 1 LV8D were shared by @pvasneakers and @zSneakerheadz. It’s doubtful that this latest version would appeal to Jordan purists as the shoe’s tooling has been modified with a chunky platform. The shoe also opts for the low-top leather upper wearing its traditional red and black color scheme. The shoe also features new design elements including just the outline of the “Wings” logo on the heel tab and the addition of a cork insole.

According to @zSneakerheadz, fans can expect this women’s exclusive “Bred” Air Jordan 1 LV8D to hit shelves sometime in February 2022. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for official updates in the months ahead.

