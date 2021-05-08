It appears that Jordan Brand's "Shattered Backboard" series isn't going anywhere, as the theme is now reportedly coming to the Air Jordan 1 Low.

According to sneaker info leaker Soleheatonfeet, the low-top model is reportedly releasing in a new "Orange/White/Black" colorway in August 2021. A mockup photo provided by zSneakerheadz shows the shoe opting for a white leather upper that's paired with vibrant orange overlays along with a black Swoosh appearing on the sides. The look continues with a white midsole and an orange outsole.

The "Shattered Backboard" theme debuted on the Air Jordan 1 High in June 2015 as a tribute to Michael Jordan's backboard-shattering dunk during a 1985 Nike exhibition game in Italy with his orange jerseys providing inspiration for the bold color scheme. Although this new low-top colorway is not yet confirmed as part of the theme, it's expected to feature a similar colorway.

As of now, this Air Jordan 1 Low is expected to release sometime in August 2021 for $130. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (05/08): Thanks to @Wavegod_thelegend, here’s a first look at the “Shattered Backboard” Air Jordan 1 Low rumored to drop in August.