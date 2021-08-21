There seems to be no end in sight for Air Jordan 1 releases and the seldom-seen Air Jordan 1 KO is among the pairs that are reportedly dropping next year.

According to Soleheatonfeet, a pair styled in "Storm Blue/White/Black" is slated to hit stores at the end of 2021. Given its distant release date, images of the shoe have yet to surface, but a mock-up photo provided by zSneakerheadz depicts a white-based canvas upper that's combined with storm blue overlays. Additional details include the signature "AJKO" branding on the ankle's Wings logo.

Per Soleheatonfeet, readers can expect this colorway of the Air Jordan 1 KO to drop sometime in September 2021, but the release has yet to be confirmed by the brand. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (08/21): Here’s an official look at the “Storm Blue” Air Jordan 1 KO via Nike. According to zSneakerheadz, the pair is expected to release on Sept. 29 for $140. Click back soon to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike