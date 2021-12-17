Rumored for the past few years, the “Yellow Toe” Air Jordan 1 High is finally making its way to retail in 2022.

First reported by zSneakerheadz, the upcoming retro will be styled in black, yellow, and white, displayed in the classic “Black Toe” style color blocking. It’s worth noting that the hue won’t be the University Gold featured on the Shinedown sample, but rather the Taxi yellow that’s been a part of the Jordan archive since the original Air Jordan 12 in 1996.

According to ZSneakerheadz, we can expect the proper “Yellow Toe” Air Jordan 1 sometime during Aug. 2022 for $170. Stick with Sole Collector for official images and a confirmed release date.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Yellow Toe”

Release Date: Aug. 2022

Color: Black/Taxi-White

Price: $170