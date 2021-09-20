The weather-ready Air Jordan 1 Element Gore-Tex continues to surface in new colorways ahead of its rumored winter launch. Once again, the latest execution of the classic reimagines the shoe’s build with a streamlined build and material swaps implemented to combat the cold.

This take on the Jordan 1 Element is styled in “Light Bone” and a muted grey hue, the former primarily delivered in ripstop nylon paneling on the upper. Contrasting hits of black can be found along the lining, laces, and logos, including a seamless take on the iconic Swoosh. The outsole features an interesting part solid black rubber, part translucent touch that gives it an even more distinctive look.

Though not officially announced by Jordan Brand yet, the Air Jordan 1 Element Gore-Tex is expected to release on Dec. 1 for $200.

Air Jordan 1 Element Gore-Tex “Light Bone”

Release Date: 12/01/21

Color: Sail/Light Bone-College Grey-Black

Style #: DB2889-100

Price: $200

Image via pvasneakers

Image via pvasneakers

Image via pvasneakers