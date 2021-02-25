The Air Jordan 1 High’s fall season releases continue to grow as word of a third iteration has surfaced.

According to @zSneakerheadz, @Soleheatonfeet, and @Mr_Unloved1s on Instagram, a new “Pro” colorway of the Jordan 1 High is reportedly hitting shelves in September. Given its far-off release date, early images and a potential mock-up depiction of the style have yet to leak but the pair will don a “White/Total Orange/Multi-Color” makeover.

In addition to the aforementioned reports, there are at least two more Air Jordan 1s reportedly releasing this fall/winter including in the “Burgundy Crush” and “Varsity Red” colorways.

According to zSneakerheadz, this Air Jordan 1 High “Pro” will be launching this fall with an expected release date of Sept. 11. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for new developments as they become available.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Pro”

Release Date: 09/11/21

Color: White/Total Orange/Multi-Color

Style #: DC6515-100

Price: $170