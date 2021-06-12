After getting a UNC-inspired colorway in March, Jordan Brand will continue to reference Michael Jordan’s college days for upcoming Air Jordan 1 releases.

Newly leaked info from @zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files suggests that a Jordan 1 High dressed in the colors of the Omega Psi Phi, a college fraternity that MJ joined when he was attending the University of North Carolina, is scheduled to drop next year. Based on the mock-up imagery shared by the accounts, the shoe will come in a “Black Toe” blocking with purple and gold hues and is contrasted by a white leather quarter panel and tongue. As of now, the release has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand or Nike.

The rumored “Omega Psi Phi” Air Jordan 1 High is expected to hit shelves in early 2022 for a retail price of $170. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for official updates in the coming months.