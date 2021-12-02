There’s seemingly no end in sight for Air Jordan 1 releases with the “Heritage” and the “Rebellionaire” already rumored to drop in 2022, just to name a few. Now, there appears to be another new colorway reportedly on the schedule for next year’s lineup.

According to @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 1 High “Stage Haze” colorway is on the way. Based on the mockup image from the account, the forthcoming pair resembles the baseball-inspired “Baron” Jordan 1 from 2014 with the classic “Black Toe” blocking on the upper along with coral accents appearing on the tongue tag. Completing the look is a standard white midsole and a solid grey outsole.

Per @zSneakerheadz, the “Stage Haze” Air Jordan 1 High will reportedly hit shelves on May 12, 2022, for $170. Check back soon to Sole Collector for updates.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Stage Haze”

Release Date: 05/12/2022

Color: White/Black/Grey Fog/Bleached Coral

Style #: 555088-108

Price: $170