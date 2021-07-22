Jordan Brand is treating women sneaker fans to another new Air Jordan 1 style this holiday season.

Newly leaked images from @S.Sam.Group is a first look at an OG-styled “Atmosphere” Air Jordan 1 High. The shoe wears the classic “Black Toe” color blocking but replacing the heel counter’s traditional red hue with pink as well as on the toe box and outsole. According to reputable leaker @zSneakerheadz, this forthcoming colorway is inspired by Michael Jordan’s affinity for chewing gum, but there’s nothing on the shoe confirming the inspiration.

The official release details for this women’s exclusive “Atmosphere” Air Jordan 1 High haven’t been confirmed by Jordan Brand, but the shoe is rumored to hit shelves on Dec. 22. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

Air Jordan 1 High OG SE Women’s “Atmosphere”

Release Date: 12/22/21

Color: Atmosphere/White/Laser Pink/Obsidian

Style #: DD9335-641

Price: $170