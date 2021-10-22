For those that just can’t get enough of the Air Jordan 1 High, there’s yet another release on the horizon.

Today, zSneakerheadz has provided early details on the forthcoming Jordan 1 High colorway along with sharing retail photos of the shoe in pre0school sizing. The style is somewhat similar to the pair from last year’s “New Beginnings” pack featuring a two-tone white and red upper but this time, there are grey accents on the ankle collar and the Wings logo. Unlike standard Jordan 1 releases, the shoe also features a hairy suede Swoosh on the sides. Rounding out the look is a sail-colored midsole and red outsole.

According to @zSneakerheadz, this Air Jordan 1 High will be released on Feb. 4, 2022. Stick with Sole Collector for updates in the coming months.

Air Jordan 1 High OG

Release Date: 02/04/22

Color: Light Iron Ore/Varsity Red/Sail

Style #: DJ4891-061

Price: $170