In addition to the Air Jordan colorways Jordan Brand has confirmed to release in the fall, there are also a few pairs that were left out.

One of the styles is this Air Jordan 1 High “Handcrafted” colorway, previewed today by @Brandon1an and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram. The shoe features a multicolored blocking that isn’t typically featured on Jordan 1 releases, with white leather serving as the base of the upper with silver and black hues appearing the heel and collar. The shoe’s standout details are the multicolored suede overlay panels and the two-tone shoelaces.

Per @zSneakerheadz, this “Handcrafted” Air Jordan 1 High will be released on Dec. 19 but the official release details have yet to be announced by the brand.

Air Jordan 1 High “Handcrafted”

Release Date: 12/19/21

Color: Black/Archaeo Brown/Dark Chocolate

Style #: DH3097-001

Price: $170

Image via zsneakerheadz

