Jordan Brand will soon drop a new version of the Air Jordan 1 featuring new materials that are suited to handle the winter weather.

According to @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 1 High “Element” will arrive this holiday season. Based on the leaked imagery from @pvasneakers, the shoe’s upper replaces the traditional leather construction with Gore-Tex materials that are expected to be waterproof for protection against the elements. The style wears a predominantly black color scheme with grey accents appearing on the heel counter and Swoosh. In addition, Gore-Tex branding appears on the heel and on the footbed.

As of now, the release info for the “Element” Air Jordan 1 High has yet to be announced by Jordan Brand but the pair is slated to hit shelves sometime in November. Check back soon to Sole Collector for updates.

Air Jordan 1 High “Element”

Release Date: November 2021

Color: Black/Chile Red/Particle Grey/Sail

Style #: DB2889-001

Price: $200

Image via pvasneakers