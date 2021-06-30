Air Jordan 1 High releases aren’t slowing down any time soon, and as long as they continue to do the business that they’ve done in recent years, there’s no reason for them to. Today, zSneakerheadz reports that a new-ish colorway of the model dubbed “Dark Marina Blue” is on the schedule for early next year.

While images have not yet surfaced, the mock-up provided by Sneaker Files and zSneakerheadz gives us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming release. Somewhat reminiscent of the classic “Royal” colorway, blue and black leather panels share the upper, blue handling much more of the work on this version. The ‘Nike Air’ tag also appears in blue, while the usual white midsole/solid outsole setup wraps things up below.

Expect the “Dark Marina Blue” Jordan 1 to release on Jan. 15 for $170. We’ll update you with images as soon as they hit the web.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Dark Marina Blue”

Release Date: 01/15/22

Color: Dark Marina Blue/Black-White

Style #: 555088-404

Price: $170