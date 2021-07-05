By now, most of us have heard about when the NBA banned Michael Jordan from wearing a black and red shoe in 1985. In recent years, it was discovered that the Nike Air Ship was the shoe that was banned by the league and not the Air Jordan 1 that was initially marketed by Jordan Brand. But that isn’t stopping them from releasing another “Banned” Jordan 1.

Per @zSneakerheadz, the “Rebellionaire” Air Jordan 1 High will debut early next year. While images of the shoe have yet to surface, a mock-up and early info from the leaker account shared by the account indicates that the forthcoming pair is inspired by the brand’s “Banned” commercial from ‘85. The shoe will inherit the model’s classic “Shadow” color blocking combined with the phrase “They Can’t Stop You From Wearing Them” printed throughout the upper while red ‘X’ marks are stamped on the heel.

As of now, the “Rebellionaire” Air Jordan 1 High hasn’t been confirmed by Jordan Brand but the pair is scheduled to release in March 2022 for $170. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.