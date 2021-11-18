Air Jordan PEs are typically reserved for Jordan Brand-sponsored athletes but the brand is making an exception for this pair.

Back in July, Make-A-Wish helped 13-year-old Jordan Carranza, who was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, fulfill his dream of designing his own Air Jordan and the pair he picked was the Air Jordan 1 High FlyEase. Carranza was then connected with various Jordan Brand designers where he presented his own sketch and vision of the shoe. The result is a special blue-based Air Jordan I FlyEase PE, which features custom logos on the tongue, heel counter, and outsole.

“What inspired me to make this shoe is that Nike has always been my favorite brand, and I have always wanted to make a shoe. The reason I made a handicap style is that it shows me that just because you’re disabled doesn’t mean that your dream can’t come true,” Carranza said.

This Air Jordan 1 High FlyEase PE was created exclusively for friends and family of Carranza and won’t be available to the public. Grab a detailed look below.

Image via Jordan Brand

Image via Jordan Brand