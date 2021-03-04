Aimé Leon Dore may have just teased its latest sneaker collaboration with New Balance.

Today, the New York City-based fashion label presented its new Spring/Summer 2021 collection dubbed “The World’s Borough” and spotted on the feet of select individuals that were featured in the campaign appears to be an upcoming ALD x New Balance P550 collab. Similar to the bevy of styles that the duo dropped in October, the shoe wears a sail-based color scheme but this iteration dons green and yellow accents including on the ‘N’ branding, tongue, and outsole.

As of now, release details for this Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance P550 basketball oxford collab haven’t been announced by the brands, but grab an early look below and stay tuned to Sole Collector for official updates in the months ahead.

Image via Aime Leon Dore

Image via Aime Leon Dore