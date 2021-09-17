After collaborating on the New Balance 1300 last month, New York City-based label Aimé Leon Dore is teaming up with New Balance yet again for a sneaker project that could potentially be releasing soon.

Today, founder Teddy Santis previewed the upcoming New Balance P550 Basketball Oxford, which are dressed in a vintage-inspired colorway wearing a white leather upper that’s paired with grey accents and an aged midsole. Santis also confirmed on his latest Instagram post that this will be the first time that the basketball-focused silhouette has released since its debut in 1989.

The release details surrounding the Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance P550 Basketball Oxford collab are not yet available, but expect word to come down soon.

UPDATE (10/01): After previewing the Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance P550 Basketball Oxford earlier this week, the NYC brand has shared a full look at the sneaker lineup as well as its release date details. Coming in white/red, white/green, white/navy, and white/grey variations, the Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance P550 Basketball Oxford collection releases next Friday, Oct. 9.

UPDATE (09/17): After selling out in October 2020, it appears that a few of the original Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance P550 styles are restocking soon. Today, the grey, green, and navy colorways of the collab have appeared on the store’s website saying that they’re “coming soon.” Click back soon to Sole Collector for the latest updates on this restock.