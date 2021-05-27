Following a series of well-received projects dating back to last spring, sporty New York label Aimé Leon Dore appears to once again be linking up with New Balance on an archival silhouette.

Earlier today, founder Teddy Santis previewed a dual-branded New Balance 1300, styled in green suede with an aged tongue and classic reflective ‘N’ branding. Followers of Santis may have noticed two 1300s hiding in plain sight on a recent Instagram post.

Release details haven’t been announced, but the teaser possibly indicates that we’ll get a full look and more information soon. We’ll keep you updated here at Sole Collector.

UPDATE (08/13): After the project was confirmed by Santis yesterday, the release for Aimé Leon Dore’s New Balance 1300 collab has begun. Shoppers can now preorder the “Botanical Green” and “Dusty Pink” colorways on its website. After completing checkout, an invitation to reserve the shoe will be sent to the respective email and once the entry is validated, fans will receive a separate email stating the shoes are confirmed. It’s worth noting that all reserved pairs will be delivered ahead of the brand’s SS21 project release, but a specific date wasn’t revealed.

UPDATE (05/27): Fans who missed out on the initial release for Aimé Leon Dore’s New Balance 1300 collabs will have another chance at copping a pair this week. Today, the label confirmed that both the “Botanical Green” and “Dusty Pink” colorways of the shoe are releasing again tomorrow exclusively at Aimeleondore.com and in-store at its Mulberry flagship store at 11 a.m. ET.