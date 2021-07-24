It’s not often that a sneaker store has created its very own shoe but that’s the case with this latest release from Afew Goods. After nearly two decades in the retail business, the Germany-based boutique unveiled the launch of its first flagship shoe today, the Yamasura.

The Yamasura “Soil” pictured here took over three years to come to fruition and the goal of the project was to create a sustainable sneaker that also features a timeless aesthetic. It features several forms of vegan leather sourced locally in Europe, as well as recycled elements. For the tooling, the store drew inspiration from the legendary Ferrari Testarossa car while the outsole is crafted with EVA foam and the special Bloom Algae material to further sustainable initiatives.

Afew Goods’ Yamasura sneaker will make its debut in the “Soil” colorway and will release via an online raffle and in-store on July 31. The shoe will retail for 209,95€, which roughly converts to $246.

Image via Afew Goods

Image via Afew Goods