Adidas is celebrating the annual stoner holiday 4/20 this year by appropriately releasing a new weed-inspired colorway of the ZX 420.

The shoe seen here draws inspiration from the look of cannabis strains as seen with the dark green hairy suede overlay panels throughout the mesh-based upper. Adding to the predominantly green color scheme are purple hits appearing on the side’s Three Stripes branding, sock liner, heel counter, and on portions of the sail midsole. Grab a detailed look at the shoe below.

This weed-inspired Adidas ZX 420 has already started popping up at select retailers overseas including at Wellgosh, but a stateside release has yet to be confirmed by the brand. Expect official launch details to arrive in the days ahead.

Adidas ZX 420

Release Date: April 2021

Color: Halo Green/Off White/Wild Pine

Style #: FZ0255

Price: $100

Image via Wellgosh

Image via Wellgosh

Image via Wellgosh