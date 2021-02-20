Alongside a recently leaked Adidas Yeezy 500 make-up, there's potentially a new colorway of Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy QNTM basketball sneaker reportedly hitting shelves in the spring.

According to @Py_rates, the Adidas Yeezy QNTM in the "Flaora" iteration is dropping sometime in May. Despite the lack of imagery available at the moment, the account shared a mock-up rendering of the forthcoming style revealing a predominantly orange and tan color scheme with see-through stripes expanding across the mid-panels, while brown accents appear by the ankle collar and toe cap. Similar to previous styles, a full-length Boost midsole and translucent outsole sit below.

As of now, the Adidas Yeezy QNTM "Flaora" is rumored to release in May for a retail price of $250, but an official date has yet to be confirmed by the Three Stripes.

UPDATE (02/20): Thanks to @Sneakertigger on Instagram, here’s a first look at the upcoming “Flaora” (Flame Orange) Adidas Yeezy QNTM make-up reportedly releasing in May. As of now, the official release info has yet to be confirmed by Adidas but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Sneakertigger

Image via Sneakertigger