The wave of new Adidas Yeezy colorways keeps flowing with a previously unseen style of Kanye West’s basketball sneaker expected to drop in the coming months.

With new Yeezy Boost 700s, Yeezy Foam Runners, and Yeezy 450s already on the horizon, the Yeezy QNTM is reportedly also getting a fresh look. Per Yeezy Mafia, a mostly all-black “Onyx” Yeezy QNTM is due to release later this year. The sneaker, which is the lifestyle iteration of the QNTM and not the performance BSKTBL version, features an exposed Primeknit upper in a mix of marled black and grey shades. As usual with the Yeezy QNTM, the shoe will feature reflective paneling at the heel.

According to the early info, this Yeezy QNTM “Onyx” colorway will release in September 2021 with a likely retail price of $250. Check back for official updates soon.