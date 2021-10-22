The Adidas Yeezy lineup will reportedly be expanding soon as a new Yeezy boot is expected to hit shelves come next month.

In addition to the already-released Desert Boots and the Yeezy 950, Yeezy Mafia is reporting that the new NSLTD Boot will make its retail debut in November. This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen the model. The boot was initially previewed during the Yeezy Season 8 runway show in March 2020. The upper features a construction that has the appearance of a winter puffer jacket. The design is also completely laceless, as Velcro is used to secure the boots onto the feet. Underneath is a rubber sole that features various perforations resembling the popular Foam Runner.

Per Yeezy Mafia, the Yeezy NSLTD Boots will be released in a khaki-based colorway sometime in November for $250, but the official release details have yet to be announced by Adidas. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.