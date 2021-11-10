Following a successful debut with the “Sulfur” colorway in September, Kanye West and Adidas reportedly have another iteration of the Yeezy Knit Runner coming soon.

Per Yeezy Mafia, the Yeezy Knit Runner will arrive in a new “Stone Carbon” makeup in early 2022. Based on the mockup images shared by the Yeezy leaker, the shoe dons a brown-based knit upper and just like the inaugural style, a second grey layer appears in the midfoot and continues onto the outsole. There’s also black lettering on the shoe’s ankle collar revealing the pair’s specific sizing info while Yeezy and Adidas’ Trefoil branding are stamped on the insole.

Unlike the U.S. exclusive release for the “Sulfur” colorway, Yeezy Mafia reports that the “Stone Carbon” Yeezy Knit Runner will be released globally in February 2022 at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists for $200. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for official updates in the coming months.