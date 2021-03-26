Leaks of the next potential Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner release have surfaced arriving on the heels of today’s launch of the “Mxt Moon Gray” and “Sand” colorways.

According to the Yeezy Mafia, next up for Kanye West’s algae-made silhouette is a tonal “Mineral Blue” make up arriving in May. While an early look at the forthcoming pair has yet to surface, a mock-up rendering from the Yeezy insider shows the entire model, from the EVA-based foam upper, the various circular cutouts and the soles are dressed in a dark blue hue. Unlike previous iterations, the account also revealed that this will be the first time that the Foam Runner will be available in full-family sizing.

As of now, this “Mineral Blue” Yeezy Foam Runner is slated to hit shelves in May but an official release date has yet to be announced by Adidas. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.