In addition to the abundance of new Yeezy styles dropping this month, it looks like Adidas has added the oft-overlooked Yeezy boots to the March lineup.

According to the Yeezy Mafia, the Yeezy Desert Boot will drop in a new “Taupe Blue” colorway at the end of this month. The account also shared images of the boots showing that it wears a brown-based color scheme on its mesh-based upper with various suede overlay panels found on the sides. Completing the look are bright blue accents on the mudguard as well on the entirety of the trail-styled tooling.

While Adidas hasn’t confirmed the release, the Yeezy Mafia is reporting that this “Taupe Blue” Yeezy Desert Boot will arrive on Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy retailers for $200. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for new developments in the days ahead.