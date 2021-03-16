In addition to the abundance of new Yeezy styles dropping this month, it looks like Adidas has added the oft-overlooked Yeezy boots to the March lineup.

According to the Yeezy Mafia, the Yeezy Desert Boot will drop in a new “Taupe Blue” colorway at the end of this month. The account also shared images of the boots showing that it wears a brown-based color scheme on its mesh-based upper with various suede overlay panels found on the sides. Completing the look are bright blue accents on the mudguard as well on the entirety of the trail-styled tooling.

While Adidas hasn’t confirmed the release, the Yeezy Mafia is reporting that this “Taupe Blue” Yeezy Desert Boot will arrive on Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy retailers for $200. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for new developments in the days ahead.

Adidas Yeezy Desert Boot 'Taupe Blue' Top
Image via Yeezy Mafia
Adidas Yeezy Desert Boot 'Taupe Blue' Front
Image via Yeezy Mafia
Adidas Yeezy Desert Boot 'Taupe Blue' Outsole
Image via Yeezy Mafia

 