It appears that Adidas Yeezy will soon expand its basketball offerings with a new silhouette rumored to drop in the coming months.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL Knit will make its retail debut in a “3D Slate Blue” colorway in December. The trusted leaker also shared an image of the forthcoming model, revealing that the sneaker is constructed of a knit upper with a solid heel counter similar to the Yeezy QNTM. This particular pair sports a two-toned color scheme with blue dressing the lower portion and black covering the ankle collar. It also appears to feature Boost cushioning in the midsole, but this has yet to be confirmed.

As of now, the Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL Knit “3D Slate Blue” is slated to release in full-family sizing in December with the adult pairs retailing for $260. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for official updates in the months ahead.