In addition to the rumored return of the original “Wave Runner” colorway, more leaks of this year’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 releases are surfacing.

Per Yeezy Mafia, a new “Warm Orange” Yeezy Boost 700 is joining the lineup. Based on the early renderings shared by the trusted leaker of early Yeezy info, the forthcoming pair sports a grey-based color scheme predominantly on the mesh upper and is coupled with black and teal accents. Similar to the recent Yeezy Boost 700 styles, a bright orange Boost-cushioned midsole completes the look.

The “Wash Orange” Yeezy Boost 700 currently has a tentative launch date of October for $200. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for the official update in the months ahead.