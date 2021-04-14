It’s been nearly three years since the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Mauve” released and now, it appears that the colorway is coming to another Yeezy model.
Newly leaked info shared by @Py_rates_ suggests that the purple-based color scheme is coming to the Yeezy Boost 700 V2. Based on the mock-up rendering provided by the leaker account, the pair imitates its predecessor with neon green and purple-esque accents covering the grey-based mesh upper. Identical to the original Yeezy Boost 700 “Mauve” colorway is a purple Boost-cushioned midsole and a rubber gum outsole.
As of now, the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Mauve” is expected to hit shelves in August for $240 but an official release date has yet to be announced by the brand. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.
Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Mauve”
Release Date: August 2021
Color: Mauve/Mauve-Mauve
Style #: N/A
Price: $240