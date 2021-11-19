Fresh off the “Honey Flux” release in September, it appears that there’s another iteration of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN coming soon.

According to Yeezy Mafia, a new “Resin” Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN is expected to hit shelves in February 2022. While early images of the shoe have yet to surface, the mockup rendering from the Yeezy insider reveals that the Christian Tresser and Steven Smith-designed lifestyle runner will be donning a light green nylon upper that’s offset by metallic silver “700” branding on the lateral side. Like previous iterations, black overlay panels appear at the forefoot and heel counter as well as an all-black Boost-cushioned midsole underneath.

According to the early info from Yeezy Mafia, this “Resin” Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN colorway will release in February 2022 for the usual retail price of $220. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for official updates soon.