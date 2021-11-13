Kanye West and Adidas are ensuring that Yeezy fans will have plenty of styles to cop this holiday season as a new colorway of the Yeezy Boost 700 is set to join the lineup.

Official Adidas product images of the “Faded Azure” Yeezy Boost 700 have surfaced today, which reveal that the latest style will don a light blue execution predominantly on the mesh and suede upper while dark blue and brown shades cover the mesh panels at the forefoot. The pair is also equipped with dark grey shoelaces, a dark blue Boost midsole with orange hits toward the heel, and a grey outsole.

Readers can expect this “Faded Azure” Yeezy Boost 700 to release at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists on Nov. 27 for a retail price of $240. Grab a detailed look below.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Faded Azure”

Release Date: 11/27/21

Style #: GZ2002

Price: $240

Image via Adidas

