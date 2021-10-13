In addition to the upcoming “Wash Orange” Yeezy Boost 700 and the “MX Oat” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 releasing this month, joining the already-stacked lineup is a new Yeezy Boost 380 colorway set to hit retail soon.

Official images of the “Stone Salt” Yeezy Boost 380 have surfaced today, and the shoe wears a season-appropriate brown-based makeup with subtle hits of grey appearing on the perforated midfoot panel. Slight contrast can be found on the light brown Boost-cushioned midsole and dark brown outsole.

It’s been several months since the brand dropped a new iteration of the Yeezy Boost 380 as the last release arrived in May with the “Alien Blue” makeup.

Per Yeezy Mafia, readers can expect this “Stone Salt” Yeezy Boost 380 to release at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists later this month for its usual $230 price tag.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 “Stone Salt”

Release Date: October 2021

Style #: GZ0472

Price: $230

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas