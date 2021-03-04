It’s been a few months since Adidas released a new colorway of the Yeezy Boost 380, but that will soon change as the next iteration has emerged.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the Yeezy Boost 380 is releasing in the “Covellite” make-up this month. Product images reveal that the shoe will combine blue, purple, and grey tones together on the Primeknit upper while navy blue hits appear on the ankle collar and shoelaces. Just like prior 380 releases, a perforated panel appears on the midfoot of the lateral portion. Completing the look is a brown Boost-cushioned midsole and a matching outsole.

In addition to the latest Yeezy Boost 380s, there are seven more Adidas Yeezy sneakers currently slated to launch this month.

Per Yeezy Mafia, readers can expect this “Covellite” Yeezy Boost 380 to drop on March 15 at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. The shoe will retail for $230.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas